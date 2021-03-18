Netflix invests R14m to fund 6 feature films in SA

Cape Town - The world’s leading streaming service Netflix has joined forces with the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), in a partnership valued at R28 million to produce six South African feature films. The NFVF is an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. The agreement will see both parties contributing a staggering R14 million each in support of the production of local films, which will include exclusive debuts on Netflix. “The NFVF, mandated to ensure the equitable growth of the audio-visual industry in South Africa, is excited to form this partnership, as it looks to create new opportunities for emerging filmmakers in the local film industry after many productions locally and internationally had to be halted/postponed due Covid-19 global lockdowns,” said the NFVF in a statement. The partnership will see six local films funded and these will be categorised into two streams: 4 feature films with a budget of R4 million each and two feature films with a budget of R6 million each.

- Stream 1: Four Feature Films by emerging filmmakers capped at R4 000 000

- Stream 2: Fictional Feature Films by established filmmakers capped at R6 000 000

The funding for the films promises to alleviate the pressure that local filmmakers face to raise additional funding. All industries and sectors were hit hard by the pandemic and this funding aims to boost recovery of the creative industry and ensure job creation.

All six films that come out of this fund will premiere on Netflix first.

“We are excited as the NFVF to be partnering with Netflix and appreciate their investment into local content. The incorporation of digital platforms into our traditional processes can only benefit the industry further. We hope this is simply the start in what will no doubt be a long and fruitful relationship,” comments NFVF CEO, Makhosazana Khanyile.

“The past year has been incredibly difficult with the pandemic hitting so many industries around the world. The creative community, that we are a part of, has supported us through the good times so we want to help them continue to create the stories our members love through the $1 million Covid Relief Fund contribution we started last year in collaboration with SASFED and IPO to help below-the-line workers in South Africa’s creative industry and now, we’re excited to take this a step further with this joint fund with NFVF for above-the-line talent,” said Netflix’s Director of Content in Africa, Ben Amadasun.

The submission portal is expected to go live on the 1st of April 2021.

Filmmakers who are interested in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity are encouraged to apply by visiting https://nfvf.praxisgms.co.za/ from the 1st of April 2021.

