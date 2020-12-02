Netflix labels content with algorithm age rating
Netflix has labelled its content with a UK age rating using an algorithm.
The technology used for the ratings was developed alongside the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), with the streaming platform's staff watching its whole catalogue while tagging violence, swear words and sex scenes before feeding the data into the system.
BBFC's chief executive David Austin said: "With people spending increasing amounts of time online, it's more important than ever for families to have clear, consistent advice on content, so they can choose well.
"This innovative partnership with one of the biggest services in the UK has allowed us to do just that.
"No matter what families choose to watch, they can watch with confidence."
Netflix chose to give more than 10,000 titles - includes films, documentaries and programmes - labels for either U, PG, 12A, 15 or 18 classifications, with the BBFC auditing them too.
Netflix's director of ratings policy and compliance Jessica Stansfield added: "We wanted our members to see the same trusted age ratings on our service as they recognise from cinema and DVD - to simplify the process of choosing content, however they watch."
As reported by the Daily Telegraph, the BBFC is now working with 21 other streaming services - including the likes of Sky Store, Virgin Media, BT, Talk Talk, Curzon Home and BFI Player - to roll out the technology further.
Bang Showbiz Tech