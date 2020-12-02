Netflix labels content with algorithm age rating

Netflix has labelled its content with a UK age rating using an algorithm.

The technology used for the ratings was developed alongside the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), with the streaming platform's staff watching its whole catalogue while tagging violence, swear words and sex scenes before feeding the data into the system.

BBFC's chief executive David Austin said: "With people spending increasing amounts of time online, it's more important than ever for families to have clear, consistent advice on content, so they can choose well.

"This innovative partnership with one of the biggest services in the UK has allowed us to do just that.

"No matter what families choose to watch, they can watch with confidence."