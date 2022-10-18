Netflix made over R28 billion in the UK last year

The streaming giant – which boasts original titles like ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘The Crown’ – revealed how much it took from customers in Blighty for the first time as it shared that it paid nearly £7 million in tax.

Netflix made £1.4 billion (about R 28.19 billion) in the UK last year.

The 1 630% rise in revenue comes after Netflix – which made only £79m in 2020 – opted to stop directing British takings through European territories with lower tax rates, a practice used by other Silicon Valley-based businesses.

Its profit rose to £31.7m, thus prompting it to pay nearly £7m, almost double its 2020 tax bill of £4m.

In late 2020, Netflix – which spent a large chunk of its £1bn production budget making content in the UK – vowed to start declaring its income from their British customers yearly starting this year.