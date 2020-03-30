Netflix will reduce video quality in SA during lockdown





Netflix said that they are implementing the change because of the 21-day lockdown that government has enforced on the nation to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.





Netflix said that it will reduce its bitrate across South Africa and Africa after 23:59 on 30 March 2020, which will last for 30 days.

JOHANNESBURG - Video streaming service Netflix said it will reduce its streaming bitrate for South African users to reduce congestion on networks.