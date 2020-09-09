Netflix won’t be opening offices until most of the staff are vaccinated
Johannesburg - Although the corporate space in other parts of the world may have gone back to normal operations as Covid-19 cases drop, American technology and media services provider Netflix says it won’t be opening its offices until the majority of people are vaccinated.
According to The Wall Street Journal newspaper, Netflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings discussed the performance of the company's employees and what he expects the future to look like, saying they have fared during the coronavirus outbreak.
He said he is eager to get back to the office and that he doesn't see an upsides of remote work.
"Once we can get a majority of people vaccinated, then it's probably back in the office," Hastings said.
"No, I don't see any positives with not being able to get together in person, particularly internationally. It is a pure negative. I've been super impressed at people's sacrifices."
Hastings said debating ideas has been the most difficult aspect of Netflix's culture to maintain as employees shifted to remote work. He also said that he expects going forward, most companies will shift to a four-day work week model, where employees report to the office for four days and work remotely on the fifth.
According to Business Insider, many US-based tech companies have resorted to working remotely in March. None of them have sent their full workforce back to the office. Amazon and Microsoft aren't expecting employees to return to work until January while Google and Facebook have both said employees won't be expected to return until next summer.
IOL TECH