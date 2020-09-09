Netflix won’t be opening offices until most of the staff are vaccinated

Johannesburg - Although the corporate space in other parts of the world may have gone back to normal operations as Covid-19 cases drop, American technology and media services provider Netflix says it won’t be opening its offices until the majority of people are vaccinated.

According to The Wall Street Journal newspaper, Netflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings discussed the performance of the company's employees and what he expects the future to look like, saying they have fared during the coronavirus outbreak.

He said he is eager to get back to the office and that he doesn't see an upsides of remote work.

"Once we can get a majority of people vaccinated, then it's probably back in the office," Hastings said.

"No, I don't see any positives with not being able to get together in person, particularly internationally. It is a pure negative. I've been super impressed at people's sacrifices."