New AI-driven security platform mimics thousands of hackers

Bengaluru - Breach risk assessment firm FireCompass on Thursday unveiled a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered platform that mimics thousands of hackers trying to break into an organisation, thus enabling the IT security teams launch continuous safe attacks to identify blind spots before hackers do.

Created by a team of serial cybersecurity entrepreneurs, the Continuous Automated Red Teaming (CART) platform is already in use by top companies, including Sprint (now a part of T-Mobile), Security Innovation and others, spanning multiple industries.

"Organisations typically conduct security testing only a few times a year on a partial list of online assets, excluding shadow IT unknown to security teams. Meanwhile, hackers are always attempting attacks on the entirety of their assets," said Bikash Barai, Co-Founder of FireCompass.

"At FireCompass, our vision is to make the CART platform available to all so that organisations can discover and test all their assets at all times – just like real attackers do".

The solution runs continuously without the need for software, hardware or additional employee resources.