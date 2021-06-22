New digital marketplace will allow South African creatives to sell work overseas

A new digital marketplace is available for South African creatives to sell their digital products to overseas customers. Pixelsmith Studios aims to be the best for both sellers and customers.

“There’s not currently a beneficial place where South African creatives can promote and sell their work. “We wanted to create a site where we could empower designers in South Africa to sell designs and services to an international audience,” said Ruan Smit, one of the founders of Pixelsmith Studios. The goal of the site is to build a network and digital marketplace not just in South Africa but one that has international opportunities.

Pixelsmith Studios was started to help creatives gain more exposure and essentially help build their career. This has become increasingly important during this difficult time as the Covid-19 pandemic impacted all industries. Social distancing has also made it hard for entrepreneurs to sell products.

This meant that creatives need a way to sell their products online and that’s what the site was adapted for. It’s worth noting that the original purpose of the site has not been abandoned. Creatives will still be able to promote themselves, network, find jobs and help each other out on the subdomain, creatives.pixelsmithstudios.com or hop on the Discord server.

Pixelsmith Studios is the brainchild of Ruan Smit, Matt Davison and Neal Strydom. It has become a design-oriented hub for over 800 creatives and is used by Animators, illustrators, VFX artists, game developers and more. It launched in 2010 and became a popular place to find reliable tech reviews, networking connections, local and international artist interviews and more.