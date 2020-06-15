New education portal Student360 launches to help learners, educators and parents

Student360 – a new portal carrying education news, curricula and advice - launches today, as a one-stop platform for learners, educators, parents and advertisers. The South African website from the African News Agency (ANA) has a mix of the latest news on education, learning, training, schools and colleges, as well as worksheets, study guides, past papers and learning material to assist learners in their studies. Through ANA’s relationship with the Department of Education, the site includes updated study material for all grades, crucially for matric learners, to assist students traversing the challenging remainder of the 2020 academic year. “Building and managing an education portal has been a long held dream of ours and our decision to launch it now, in a time of Covid-19, was a response to the need we recognised among teachers, learners and parents to salvage the 2020 academic year,” said ANA CEO Vasantha Angamuthu. The site is a resource for everyone engaging with the South African education system, including parents who are anxious about sending their children back to school in this time of Covid-19.

“This is our long-term investment in learning excellence for future generations. Over the coming weeks and months, we will continue to build out our site so that it provides comprehensive support to learners, educators and parents.

“We are excited to offer this platform to educational institutions – from government schools, universities and colleges to private schools, colleges and universities. We call on them to support this initiative and partner with us to drive excellence in education in South Africa, “ Angamuthu said.

A key resource on the Student360 site is free worksheets based on the South African curricula, available to download as short chapters. The site has been kept simple and easy to navigate, both on desktop and mobile.

Workbooks provided by the Department of Education have been split into short chapters that are digestible to enhance a sense of achievement when completed. They are presented as flipbooks with options to share and download to access later when Wi-Fi accessibility may be a challenge.

Worksheets are provided for primary school phases through the cooperation and support of educators and the Department of Education.

Student360 content editor, Tony Oosthuizen said Student 360 is packaged with valuable content including the latest breaking news and information from the education sectors, along with advice, hints and tips that pupils, students and parents need to facilitate effective learning and making the best decisions for the future.

“We are committed to ensuring that we all work together to make the best of a difficult year due to Covid-19 and to play our role in this community to ensure learners are supported and make the best decisions for the future careers,” Oosthuizen said.

For more information, contact Vernon Adams on ‎+27 83 676 7493

For advertising enquiries contact Charl Reineke on +27 82 788 788