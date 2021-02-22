New online platform aims to help strengthen bond between colleagues working from home

A new online platform can help strengthen the bond between colleagues working from home.

With the coronavirus pandemic seeing more people isolated from their workmates as they set up office at home, HomeWerk has been set up to bring them together with collaborative activities, talking points and competition.

The web app also boasts integrated video and text chat, as well as automated calendar invites, email reminders and easy problem solving via live chat.

Users can earn points, badges and streaks for different actions taken within the platform and there are weekly, monthly and all-time leaderboards to see who is coming out on top.

Teams are given a varied suite of digital activities, covering a wide range of themes and interests to ensure no one is left out, and HomeWerk are also partnering with third parties to provide premium experiences – which will also lead to more points for the leaderboard.