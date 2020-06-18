New Qualcomm 5G platform to create next-gen robots, drones

Chipmaker Qualcomm has unveiled a new 5G and AI-enabled robotics platform that would help developers and manufacturers create next generation of high-compute, low-power robots and drones for the consumer, enterprise, defense, industrial and professional service sectors.

The Qualcomm ‘Robotics RB5' platform is comprised of an extensive set of hardware, software and development tools.

Currently, over 30 companies are developing necessary hardware and software to enable various robotics applications with this platform that includes Autocore, Autoware Foundation, Intel RealSense, Open Robotics, Panasonic and others.

"With the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 platform, Qualcomm will help accelerate growth in a wide array of robotics segments such as autonomous mobile robots (AMR), delivery, inspection, inventory, industrial, collaborative robots and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)," explained Dev Singh, senior director, business development and head of autonomous robotics, drones and intelligent machines, Qualcomm.

According to the company, the ‘QRB5165' robotics processor enables AI, ML, enhanced computer vision, multi-camera concurrency with advanced ISPs, while supporting industrial-grade temperature range and security at every layer.