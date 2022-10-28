New York Post website, Twitter account hacked, offensive content posted

New York - The New York Post on Thursday said it has been hacked after several offensive articles and tweets were published on the publication's website and Twitter account. Reports said that the New York Post’s content management system (CMS) may have been hacked to post offensive articles.

“The New York Post has been hacked. We are currently investigating the cause,” the publication said in a tweet. Cybercriminals posted offensive tweets via SocialFlow, a popular website plugin used to push stories to social media sites. According to TechCrunch, the tweets had links that took users to web pages on the Post's website. The articles and tweets were racist and sexually violent in nature which were later pulled out.

“Confirming that the Post was hacked. The vile and reprehensible content posted has been removed, and we’re still investigating the cause,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying. Last month US-based business news publication Fast Company’s CMS was hacked and two obscene and racist push notifications were sent to users via its Apple News alerts. Apple immediately addressed the incident and disabled Fast Company's channel on its platform.

"The messages are vile and not in line with the content and ethos of Fast Company,“ the publication said in a tweet, after taking down its website. Apple said in a tweet that “an incredibly offensive alert was sent by Fast Company, which has been hacked. Apple News has disabled their channel”. The hackers posted a message on Fast Company’s website before it disappeared, saying they were able to break in thanks to a password that was shared across many accounts, including of an administrator.

