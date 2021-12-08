Now you can get recordings of Twitter Spaces as a new feature is added to record

TWITTER has enabled a recording feature for Spaces. “This Space has ended” will no longer mean missing out on conversations and events on Twitter. Spaces broadcasts will now include a link to a recording, rather than a note that the Spaces broadcast has ended.The social media company used Twitter Spaces account to announce the feature.

Twitter indicated that participants will be notified with a new icon that a recording is taking place when they join a live Twitter Spaces broadcast. Hosts will then have access to recordings for 30 days after the broadcast for sharing purposes, or they can decide to delete a Spaces recording at any time.