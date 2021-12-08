Now you can get recordings of Twitter Spaces as a new feature is added to record
Share this article:
TWITTER has enabled a recording feature for Spaces. “This Space has ended” will no longer mean missing out on conversations and events on Twitter. Spaces broadcasts will now include a link to a recording, rather than a note that the Spaces broadcast has ended.The social media company used Twitter Spaces account to announce the feature.
how many tabs do you have open rn?— Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) December 6, 2021
well open another because you can listen to a recording of a Space on web now
Twitter indicated that participants will be notified with a new icon that a recording is taking place when they join a live Twitter Spaces broadcast. Hosts will then have access to recordings for 30 days after the broadcast for sharing purposes, or they can decide to delete a Spaces recording at any time.
Hosts can now record Spaces they create for replay. When creating a Space, toggle on Record Space. While recording, a recording symbol will appear at the top to indicate that the Space is being recorded by the host. Once the Space ends, you will see how many people attended the Space along with a link to share out via a Tweet.
Under Notifications, you can also View details to Tweet the recording. Under host settings, you will have the option to choose where to start your recording with Edit start time. This allows you to cut out any dead air time that might occur at the beginning of a Space.