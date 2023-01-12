OpenAI to monetise ChatGPT with a paid professional version

AI research organisation OpenAI has said it would soon monetise its ChatGPT platform after seeing a mammoth response to its AI chatbot that can write poems, essays, emails and even codes. The Microsoft-owned company said it is "starting to think about how to monetise ChatGPT" as a way to "ensure long-term viability."

Story continues below Advertisement

"Working on a professional version of ChatGPT will offer higher limits and faster performance," said Greg Brockman, President and Co-Founder, OpenAI. The monetised version of ChatGPT will be called ChatGPT Professional. ChatGPT last reported over a million users.

ChatGPT Professional will be always available (no blackout windows), fast responses from ChatGPT (no throttling) and as many messages as you need (at least 2X regular daily limit). "If you are selected, we'll reach out to you to set up a payment process and a pilot. Please keep in mind that this is an early experimental programme that is subject to change, and we are not making paid pro access generally available at this time," said the company. Meanwhile, reports surfaced that Microsoft is planning to infuse $10 billion (R169.58 billion) into OpenAI which will value the company at nearly $29 billion.

Story continues below Advertisement

News portal Semafor reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that it is still unclear if the deal has been finalised but "documents sent to prospective investors in recent weeks outlining its terms indicated a targeted close by the end of 2022". Microsoft's $10 billion investment will see it get 75% of OpenAI's profits "until it recoups its investment," the report mentioned. The tech giant invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019.

Story continues below Advertisement