PayFast experiences degraded performances, SA e-commerce retailers take a hit

Cape Town - South African online payment solutions company PayFast said they are in the process of sorting out their server issues. The company has experienced down-graded performance between 09:00 and 11:00am, causing distress to small businesses and online retailers. The company is known for helping a number of businesses and charities to accept payments securely online. Businesses have reported that the payment service is repeatedly failing as well as timeouts, “endless” waiting on screens and 404 errors. There have also been reports of clients receiving a 500 internal error at the checkout point. Enquiries on social media would be met with the following response:

“Thanks for letting us know, we are currently dealing with the issue.

Regards,

The PayFast Team.“

In another response, they said the servers should be “up and running soon.”

“Sorry for the inconvenience we are currently sorting out server issues but it should be up and running soon.”

South Africans on Friday joined in on the Black Friday festivities as shops slashed the prices of certain items. Many online retailers have seen a flurry of customers on their sites for Black Friday this year. Due to social distancing and Covid-19 regulations, individuals have turned to online for their shopping needs this year, resulting in a lot of traffic on platforms.

PayFast has on Friday launched the PayFast live dasbhboard, so businesses can monitor real time data.

IOL TECH