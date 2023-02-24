People will have personal AI assistants, like ChatGPT, says web inventor

In the future, people will have their own personal AI assistant, similar to ChatGPT, says the inventor of the world wide web Tim Berners-Lee. In a recent episode of CNBC’s “Beyond the Valley” podcast, Berners-Lee said his new company envisioned people having online pods where all their personal data would be stored.

Inrupt, a start-up co-founded by Berners-Lee, aims to provide web users with a single login that can be used across multiple websites. Inrupt intends to store individual users’ data in digital containers as part of its work on developing the technology. The pods will be capable of granting websites or services access to some or all a person’s personal information, ranging from sleeping patterns to shopping preferences, reports Fortune.

Berners-Lee proposed that once they became reality, an advanced AI-powered chatbot – similar to the AI phenomenon ChatGPT– could use the data pods to act as a digital personal assistant. “We call it Charlie. Charlie is an AI that works for you,” Berners-Lee said. He said that unlike other virtual assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri, the chatbot he envisions wouldn’t be linked to big tech.

Berners-Lee said it would legally work for its user, much like an agent or a lawyer. “In that case, if (Charlie) really works for me, I will trust (it) with all my data and expect (it) to be much more insightful,” he said. “That AI will see in your pods all the stuff you’ve bought from Amazon, but also your nutrition – everything you’ve eaten – your fitness data and (so on). So, if you run an AI on your pod, it's going to have access to much more cool stuff than any of the individual things like Siri or Alexa that operate over these siloes (where) they’re limited.”

