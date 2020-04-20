Pick 'n Pay launches digital grocery vouchers during lockdown

As the entire country is still under lockdown and fighting the spread of coranavirus, Pick 'n Pay has launched a digital grocery voucher to help customers during the lockdown.

The digital grocery voucher will be available through Webtickets and Pick 'n Pay Money counter. This new innovation will provide a convenient way to purchase and send digital grocery vouchers. Vouchers will be available from R50 up to R1 000 and once purchased, customers can simply send the digital grocery voucher to anyone via SMS or email.

Chief Information Systems Officer at Pick 'n Pay Richard van Rensburg says the timing of this dynamic new feature is particularly relevant as many customers look to support each other, from a distance.

“Many have been separated from their friends, family, domestic workers, staff or colleagues during the lockdown. The new digital grocery voucher helps you virtually send essential food items to each other’s homes,” said Rensburg.

He added that this new feature will also help customers support a local charity that may be in need of supplies during this difficult time. The retailer recently launched its 'Feed the Nation' campaign which aimed at providing food for those who don’t have a support system to fall back on during this crisis and many customers have asked for a way to send a digital grocery voucher to those they want to help.