Pick 'n Pay launches digital grocery vouchers during lockdown
As the entire country is still under lockdown and fighting the spread of coranavirus, Pick 'n Pay has launched a digital grocery voucher to help customers during the lockdown.
The digital grocery voucher will be available through Webtickets and Pick 'n Pay Money counter. This new innovation will provide a convenient way to purchase and send digital grocery vouchers. Vouchers will be available from R50 up to R1 000 and once purchased, customers can simply send the digital grocery voucher to anyone via SMS or email.
Chief Information Systems Officer at Pick 'n Pay Richard van Rensburg says the timing of this dynamic new feature is particularly relevant as many customers look to support each other, from a distance.
“Many have been separated from their friends, family, domestic workers, staff or colleagues during the lockdown. The new digital grocery voucher helps you virtually send essential food items to each other’s homes,” said Rensburg.
He added that this new feature will also help customers support a local charity that may be in need of supplies during this difficult time. The retailer recently launched its 'Feed the Nation' campaign which aimed at providing food for those who don’t have a support system to fall back on during this crisis and many customers have asked for a way to send a digital grocery voucher to those they want to help.
“We believe this will enable us and our customers to help feed more individuals in need."
How it works:
- Go to www.webtickets.co.za/pnpvouchers to buy a voucher or any Pick n Pay Money counter.
- Once bought, customers can send the digital grocery voucher via SMS or email
- The voucher recipient will get a message via the platform selected (SMS or email) with the voucher value and unique voucher code, which they then use when paying for their purchases.
- Recipients will receive a notification to say you sent them a voucher and will be given the voucher number to redeem when shopping in-store only
- The vouchers are valid for three years.
The digital grocery vouchers can be used in any Pick n Pay store and it is not a replacement for physical gift cards, but rather an additional feature to add more value to customers.
