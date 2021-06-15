Poland target of 'unprecedented' cyber attacks - government

Warsaw - Poland's parliament said it will hold a closed-door session Wednesday to discuss a wave of cyber attacks against the EU member that the government called "unprecedented". "We'll listen to explanations and information from the prime minister (Mateusz Morawiecki)," Deputy Speaker Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska told reporters on Tuesday.

Morawiecki, who had requested the session, plans to present secret documents concerning the "wide scale" of the attacks, according to government spokesman Piotr Muller. "Lately we've been subject to an unprecedented cyber attack against Poland, against Polish institutions and against individual email account users," he told the Polsat News television channel on Tuesday. Last week, someone hacked into the private email account of Poland's vaccination chief Michal Dworczyk.

Some of the emails were later released on the encrypted messaging system Telegram. The extent of the attacks "is wide and doesn't only concern Dworczyk, government members and the (right-wing governing) PiS party, but concerns a large group of people," Muller said. Dworczyk denied local media reports that his inbox contained secret official documents, saying some of the released information and emails were fabricated.