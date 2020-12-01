Post Office warns against new phishing postal scam

Cape Town - The South African Post Office has issued a warning against a phishing scam and urged members of the public to not respond to it and delete it immediately.

“The SA Post Office continues to receive enquiries from members of the public who receive an email stating that a package could not be delivered to them because of outstanding customs duties,” said the Post Office in a statement.

The Post Office said the email address of the sender has been changed to appear as if it was sent by the Post Office.

“The mail contains a link that leads them to a payment page not operated by the SA Post Office, and refers to a fraudulent tracking number not issued by the Post Office.”

The Post Office never charges customs fees or import duties before delivering a parcel and if there are fees payable, this is only done at the time when the item is actually handed over to the customer.