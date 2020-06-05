Premier League season set to resume on online streaming service
It goes without saying that 2020 has so far been a tough year in every facet of life. In light of the Covid-19 crisis the world is facing, the world continues to rely on technology as it is playing a vital role in keeping things afloat at less costs.
And yet again it has done that in the world of football.
The wait is over for soccer fanatics as the Premier League season is set to resume on Wednesday June 17 and fans will not need a prime membership to watch fixtures on the online platform, thanks to Amazon prime.
According to the Enca Amazon will make its four Premier League matches in the remainder of the 2019/20 season free-to-air.
"Like the rest of the country, we are excited to see the Premier League return to action," said Alex Green, managing director of Prime Video Sport Europe.
"We will be making all four of Amazon Prime Video's additional fixtures in the 2019-20 season available free of charge. Fans will not need a Prime membership to view the games on Prime Video."
The online streaming service entered the competitive Premier League live rights market in 2018, changing the landscape of British sports broadcasting.
Sky Sports has announced 25 of its 64 matches will be free-to-air on its Pick channel, while the BBC has the rights to screen four games on terrestrial TV.
It will be the first time the BBC has shown any live English top-flight action since 1988.
