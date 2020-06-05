Premier League season set to resume on online streaming service

It goes without saying that 2020 has so far been a tough year in every facet of life. In light of the Covid-19 crisis the world is facing, the world continues to rely on technology as it is playing a vital role in keeping things afloat at less costs.

And yet again it has done that in the world of football.

The wait is over for soccer fanatics as the Premier League season is set to resume on Wednesday June 17 and fans will not need a prime membership to watch fixtures on the online platform, thanks to Amazon prime.

According to the Enca Amazon will make its four Premier League matches in the remainder of the 2019/20 season free-to-air.

"Like the rest of the country, we are excited to see the Premier League return to action," said Alex Green, managing director of Prime Video Sport Europe.