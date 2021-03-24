Prince Harry is now a tech exec - All you need to know about his new role
The Duke of Sussex has finally announced his next role after abandoning his royal duties. He will be joining a Silicon Valley startup BetterUp as its chief impact officer, according to reports by the Wall Street Journal.
Prince Harry will join BetterUp, a technology startup that provides coaching and mental health services to clients. He is already featured on its website as the company’s Chief Impact Officer.
In a blog post, the company said Prince Harry will champion the importance of building mental fitness, expand its global community, and influence the vision of the company's member experience.
In explaining his new role, he said “In this new role, I’ll be focused on four key areas:
– Driving advocacy and awareness for mental fitness. We can and will elevate the global conversation around our mental health. What we’re doing is about equipping people to thrive. Whether you’re performing at the highest level, or want to get to the next level, or just want to get started, it’s all about having the specialised resources, preparation, and human connection to back you up — whatever the challenge.
– Guiding BetterUp’s social mission and impact to bring the science of peak performance and human potential into the hands of people worldwide.
– Influencing the vision of BetterUp’s platform, community, and member experience. I’m excited to help shape their already extensive library with content and resources on mental fitness and to share new stories and voices. To start, I’ve invited BetterUp to work with 'Peak State: Mental Fitness’, a platform I helped establish which provides practical online tools to enhance our mental fitness.
– Expanding BetterUp’s global community of thought leadership, coaches, customers, and members through outreach and strategic planning.“
IOL TECH