Reddit, Amazon and other major websites down after Fastly outage

SOCIAL media, news websites, and other major websites across the globe, experienced downtime after an outage at US-based cloud computing service provider Fastly.

Twitch, Pinterest, Reddit, The Guardian, the Financial Times, and other popular websites, have all returned 503 errors.

Fastly said it was investigating the potential impact to performance with their content delivery networks (CDN) services.

Content delivery networks (CDNs) are an important part of the internet infrastructure. These companies run global networks of servers, to improve performance and availability of web services.

These CDNs act as proxy servers and cache some data as close to the end user as possible.

According to the website, most of Fastly’s coverage areas were facing “degraded performance”.

According to the site, there was “degraded performance” in many parts in North America, South America, and Europe. On the local side, users in Cape Town and Johannesburg were also affected.

Edge Cloud Services, Fastly Systems and Business Continuity are all operational, according to the website.

“The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return,” said Fastly on its website.

In a tweet, the company said the global network is coming back online.

“We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online,” the tweet reads.

Thousands of Reddit users reported issues with the social media platform and more than 2 000 users reported problems with Amazon, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com. Twitch also fell victim to the outage.

News outlets, including the Financial Times, the Guardian, the New York Times, and Bloomberg News, also experienced outages.

