Reddit to compete with TikTok

The social news aggregation, content rating and discussion website – which sees more than 50 million people discuss a plethora of topics in a single day – is planning to launch the feature that appears to be based on the feed seen on the viral video-sharing app TikTok.

In a blog post, Reddit said: “In 2022, we shared our product priorities for the first time and made good on our promises by improving posting experiences, launching our developer program, making comments searchable, updating our moderator tools, and so much more.

“As we head into our 18th year, a lot has changed, but our core ethos hasn’t: Reddit remains the de facto space for online communities. In line with this, in 2023, the product and design improvements you’ll see from us will simplify and streamline how people discover, join, and contribute (post, vote, comment) to communities and bring new ways to engage in conversations and content.”

This includes new features such as: