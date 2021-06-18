Reddit will be ending Secret Santa gift exchange

The company explained its decision and confirmed it will end the Reddits Gifts service, which allowed verified users to send a £20 present to another random user, with the likes of Snoop Dogg and Bill Gates getting involved over the years.

In a post this week, the team said: "Today is a difficult one:. 2021 will be the last year of Reddit Gifts.

"We will continue to run exchanges through the end of the year -- including the last ever Arbitrary Day (signups are now open) -- and will end with Secret Santa 2021. (sic)"

The company insisted they "didn't make this decision lightly", and said the focus will be on "enhancing user the experience".