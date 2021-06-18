Reddit will be ending Secret Santa gift exchange
Share this article:
Reddit has announced plans to "sunset" the annual Secret Santa gift exchange.
The company explained its decision and confirmed it will end the Reddits Gifts service, which allowed verified users to send a £20 present to another random user, with the likes of Snoop Dogg and Bill Gates getting involved over the years.
In a post this week, the team said: "Today is a difficult one:. 2021 will be the last year of Reddit Gifts.
"We will continue to run exchanges through the end of the year -- including the last ever Arbitrary Day (signups are now open) -- and will end with Secret Santa 2021. (sic)"
The company insisted they "didn't make this decision lightly", and said the focus will be on "enhancing user the experience".
They continued: "We made the difficult decision to shut down Reddit Gifts and put more focus on enhancing the user experience on Reddit - this includes investing in the foundation of our platform and moderator tools, making it more accessible for people around the world and evolving how people engage with one another.
"The power of Reddit Gifts was never in the software, and has always belonged to the r/secretsanta community of gifters around the world, which has connected people and been an extension of our mission to bring community and belonging to everyone in the world.
"We’re hopeful that spirit will continue in the future."
BANG ShowBiz Tech