Samsung Cloud is closing down

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Samsung Cloud is closing down for photos and files. The cloud storage service - which lets owners of the tech giant's devices create copies or free up space - is being cut back, and will soon only be able to store lightweight items including contacts and notes. In a post online, the company said: "Samsung Cloud will no longer be supporting Gallery Sync, Samsung Cloud Drive and Premium Storage and your data will be deleted if you do not take urgent action. "The end of these features will be by country groups and based on different timelines. Please check if you are Group 1 or Group 2." For the first group, users have until tomorrow (31.03.21) to move data to Microsoft OneDrive, or until June 30 to download data to device or PC, after which point it will be deleted.

For the second group, these deadlines are shifted to May 31 and August 31 respectively.

The company added: "Some services on Samsung Cloud are changing, the Gallery and Drive sync for My Files will now be supported by Microsoft OneDrive (subject to certain countries or device models).

"Any pictures, videos and other files synced from the Gallery or My Files that aren’t migrated to Microsoft OneDrive will soon be deleted from the Samsung Cloud.

"You should take urgent action to move or download anything that you wish to keep.

"If you have a Premium Storage subscription plan, this will automatically be cancelled from Stage 1 and a refund may be issued to you."

BANG ShowBiz Tech