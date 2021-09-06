Samsung may bring OIS to the entire 2022 Galaxy A series line-up

SAMSUNG is reportedly planning to start including Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) on the mid-range Galaxy A series from next year. According to the publication The Elec, the South Korean tech giant is now preparing to expand the availability of OIS on its smartphones to the entire Galaxy A series models from next year. This would add more value to its cheap Android phones.

OIS is a technology that stabilises the camera in case of shaky hands while capturing by physically moving the lens or sensor. This helps in removing unwanted movement that may affect the output. Until last year OIS was largely limited to Samsung's flagship phones. Samsung added OIS to a few Galaxy A series smartphones this year, namely, the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72, and the Galaxy A22 4G. Other models in the series such as the Galaxy A32 4G/5G, Galaxy A22 5G, and Galaxy A42 utilise autofocus (AF) with lower performance than OIS.

Samsung earlier this week launched the Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in India under its A-series. The smartphone comes with an Infinity-O display, 64MP quad camera with OIS, water and dust-resistant IP67 rating. The Galaxy A52s 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset with an Adreno 642L GPU coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The smartphone also has micro-SD card support which allows extra storage expansion of up to 1TB. In terms of optics, the device houses a 64MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultrawide lens with an f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. In addition, it houses a 32MP selfie camera. Related Video: