Savanna launches virtual comedy bar as lockdown continues
Savanna Premium Cider has launched the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar to support comedians and give South Africans a burst of much-needed laughter during the coronavirus pandemic.
The #SavannaVurtualComedyBar will feature some of the country's most talented acts and will also be debuting new faces into the scene of comedy.
The #SavannaVirtualComedyBar will consist of two elements, the weekly Bar Nights and bi-weekly Comedy Specials. The weekly Bar Night events, which will be hosted on Zoom, will feature two talented comics and a host. Comedy Specials will be run every two weeks and will star nine different comics and their host who will be announced soon. These will be via Instagram Live, Facebook Live and YouTube Live on Savanna’s social media channels and will provide a full 90 minutes of entertainment.
The first weekly virtual experience was launched on April 9 and it featured David Kau and Nik Rabinowitz, with host Coconut Kelz. The first comedy special event will start on Saturday, 18 April.
“We support the call by the government and know that lockdown is absolutely necessary during this challenging time to stop the spreading of Covid-19. It’s always been Savanna’s mission to support and nurture comedic talent, so we are ramping up our social distancing efforts and providing comedians with a virtual stage to connect and entertain the people of South Africa,” said marketing manager of Savanna at Distell, Eugen Lenford.
Lenford added: “We know how alone and alienated South Africans feel right now. We need connection, entertainment and, most of all, we need to laugh. The #SavannaVirtualComedyBar is a great way for South Africans to get comedic relief while chilling on their couch.”
The virtual comedy bar is also offering up and coming comics a shot at stardom, by auditioning for their spots on the lineups. Comics who want to be part of the #SavannaVirtualComedyBar should submit a 60-second audition clip on why they think they should be included in the lineup. All submissions should be emailed to [email protected]
