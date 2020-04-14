Savanna launches virtual comedy bar as lockdown continues

Savanna Premium Cider has launched the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar to support comedians and give South Africans a burst of much-needed laughter during the coronavirus pandemic.

The #SavannaVurtualComedyBar will feature some of the country's most talented acts and will also be debuting new faces into the scene of comedy.

The #SavannaVirtualComedyBar will consist of two elements, the weekly Bar Nights and bi-weekly Comedy Specials. The weekly Bar Night events, which will be hosted on Zoom, will feature two talented comics and a host. Comedy Specials will be run every two weeks and will star nine different comics and their host who will be announced soon. These will be via Instagram Live, Facebook Live and YouTube Live on Savanna’s social media channels and will provide a full 90 minutes of entertainment.

The first weekly virtual experience was launched on April 9 and it featured David Kau and Nik Rabinowitz, with host Coconut Kelz. The first comedy special event will start on Saturday, 18 April.

“We support the call by the government and know that lockdown is absolutely necessary during this challenging time to stop the spreading of Covid-19. It’s always been Savanna’s mission to support and nurture comedic talent, so we are ramping up our social distancing efforts and providing comedians with a virtual stage to connect and entertain the people of South Africa,” said marketing manager of Savanna at Distell, Eugen Lenford.