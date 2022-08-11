Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Snapchat adds first parental controls

Snapchat logo. Picture: REUTERS Dado Ruvic Illustration

Published 2h ago

Snapchat has launched its first parental controls.

The video-sharing platform has faced mounting pressure to do more to protect young people from harm while using the service.

In a new blog post, Snap laid out the new settings and vowed that user safety was a top priority.

The company said: “Creating a safe and positive experience for them is critical to this mission. While we want our platform to be safe for all members of our community, we have extra protections in place for teenagers.”

A new in-app tool called Family Center was launched on Tuesday, with the aim to “help parents get more insight into who their teens are friends with on Snapchat, and who they have been communicating with, without revealing any of the substance of those conversations”.

What’s more, in the “coming weeks”, Snap will “add a new feature that will allow parents to easily view new friends their teens have added”.

By autumn, Snapchat will have “additional features”, including “new content controls for parents and the ability for teens to notify their parents when they report an account or a piece of content”.

Snap worked with families to better understand their needs and consulted online safety experts.

BANG ShowBiz Tech

