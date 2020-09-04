Social media companies urged to stop misinformation

Washington - The Center for Countering Digital Hate has called on social media firms to take sterner action against coronavirus misinformation.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has called on the likes of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube to do even more to tackle the problem.

Imran Ahmed, the CCDH's chief executive, said: "This is an immediate crisis, with a ticking time bomb about to go off in our societies.

"Social media companies ... do not listen to polite requests for change. Given the acute nature of the coronavirus crisis, their failure to act must now be met with real consequences."