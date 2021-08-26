SouthAfrica, #Nigeria and #Ghana and among hit TikTok hashtags

Popular video-sharing social networking service TikTok has released a list of the most popular hashtags around the world, and let’s just say that all you need is love. The company also announced this week that it would pilot TikTok Shopping as it taps into the ever-growing e-commerce market, which has seen a boom during global lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

These were the most popular hashtags on the network, according to the website TikTok Hashtags.com: #trending #viral #love #explorepage #fashion #like #follow #tiktok #explore #likeforlikes #followforfollowback and #trend. According to TikTok Hashtags.com, 39.5 million overall posts were recorded with these hashtags, with 312.3 billion overall views.

The hashtags #Love and #Respect were the most popular, with billions of users globally tagging their posts with them. In Africa, the popular hashtags on the networking site were: #africa #nigeria #travel #love #ghana #southafrica #nature #african #wildlife #photography #fashion #lagos #music and #safari.

These hashtags were included in 72.2 thousand overall posts, while they managed to amass 638.1 million overall views, according to the latest analytics by TikTok Hashtags.com. TikTok, which has global offices including in Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul and Tokyo, has seen its app rise in popularity during the global pandemic as “influencers” from around the world jump on the TikTok train to document their lockdown experiences. Meanwhile, in a boost for e-commerce, on Tuesday, the company announced an expanded partnership with Shopify and pilot-testing of TikTok Shopping among a select group of Shopify merchants in the US, the UK and Canada in the coming weeks.