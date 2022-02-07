SpaceX Helping Restore Tonga's Internet Access After Powerful Volcanic Eruption - Fiji

A team of specialists from Elon Musk's SpaceX has arrived in the Fiji Islands to install the company's Starlink Gateway station for providing Internet access to Oceania's Tonga that suffered a major volcanic eruption in mid-January, Fiji authorities said on Monday.

Starlink is a next-generation satellite network for providing broadband Internet access across the world. The project was launched by SpaceX in February 2018. Since then, nearly 2,000 satellites have been put into orbit with a total of 12,000 devices projected to be deployed in the future.