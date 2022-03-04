SpaceX successfully launches 47 Starlink satellites to low orbit

The Starlink 4-9 mission lifted off at 9.25 a.m. EST (6.25 a.m. PST) on March 3 from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida and was SpaceX's ninth of a planned 52 launches this year, TechCrunch reported.

The mission, flown by Falcon 9 booster "B1060", has completed 11 flights since its debut in June 2020.

The 47 Starlink satellites have now joined 2,000-plus others in the programme's first-generation constellation orbiting Earth, providing high-speed, low-latency Internet across the globe, even in remote regions.

Starlink is currently approved to expand its constellation to 12,000 satellites, though SpaceX has applied to launch a further 30,000, the report said.