Spotify launches new Blend playlists

The music streaming giant already curates playlists known as Daily Mixes, which are based on a user’s specific tastes, but they are now set to roll out a new type of specially curated playlist that will merge the music you listen to with the tracks most loved by your friends.

Spotify Blend has been in beta testing since June, and began officially rolling out to all users on Tuesday.

The feature will allow users to choose friends to “blend” their musical tastes with, and will then construct personalised playlists based on the songs that make up both users’ favourites.

When two users create a blended playlist, they’ll also receive what’s known as a “taste match score”, which will grade how similar or unique their listening preferences are compared with those of their other friends.