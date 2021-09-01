Standard Bank apologises to customers for app disruptions

Customers that use the Standard Bank's mobile banking App have experienced slower response times and intermittent access when attempting to log on, according to s statement from the bank. Standard Bank said customers that are experiencing these issues can use alternative self-service channels such as internet banking and cellphone banking.

Customers have taken to social media to speak out about their complaints. A few users noticed that the app has problems towards the end of the month while another user called the app unresponsive and one user said that the app froze. Standard Bank head of engineering for South Africa, Khomotso Molabe said: “We are acutely aware of the impact that the disruption to one of our most popular banking channels is having on our customers. We have left no stone unturned to have the Mobile Banking App up and running to 100% of its capacity. We will continue to make the necessary further investments to ensure the service is dependable and stable”. The bank’s technical teams are in the process of isolating the root cause and adding the necessary capacity to ensure that full functionality is restored to the service. Standard Bank has apologised to its customers.

Customers are urged to use internet banking or to dial *120*2345# on a mobile phone and follow the prompts to access banking features on cellphone banking. Customers are urged to subscribe to the Standard Banks status page to be notified immediately if any of their banking services are not available. According to Standard Bank, App users spent 7% more time on the banking App in the first quarter of this year than last.