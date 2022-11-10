With infidelity rife in the land, amid a series of cheating accusations against the country's celebrities, many South Africans want to have their (cheese)cake and eat it too. Recently, top local athletes and celebs have been lambasted for cheating on their spouses, leaving many doubtful partners concerned about whether a recipe for success could just be a side dish for a side piece.

Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) showed that it wasn't a "happily ever after" for all locals who got hitched. Just ask the more than 23 000 couples who filed for divorce in 2019. While the spotlight is shining brightly on the monotony of monogamy, IOL recently shared some apps that could be a telltale of whether your partner is participating in extramural, sorry extramarital activities. However, catching a cheating spouse isn't the easiest of tasks, especially with cheaters becoming more vigilant of the whereabouts of their phone (fully laden with security measures like fingerprint access, equipped to deal with any breach - that's you wary partner, you are the breach).

So how do you catch a cheating partner? We've come up with this list of apps you could install on your device or your partner's that could help you reveal all the answers you're looking for. While most of these apps are paid for, it's a small price to know where you stand in your marriage or long-term relationship. Meanwhile, if these apps are of no value to you, and you might have little time, please scroll below for a No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake recipe.

These are some of the apps you can try: mSpy With GPS tracker and keylogger available for Android, iPhone, and iPad, mSpy will help you track your whereabouts and messaging activity remotely and using your own devices. This app even features 24-hour live support, the ability to monitor all your partner's social media activity and bank-grade encryption to keep information safe and secure.

SpyBubble SpyBubble is one of the few free platforms to catch your cheating partner, accessible from almost any browser. SpyBubble allows users to monitor almost all social apps like WhatsApp, Snapchat, Facebook, and others. Users can remotely track all incoming and outgoing calls on the target device. XNSPY

XNSPY is one of the best platforms available to record your partner's phone calls. The app also features a GPS location tracker, online browser activity monitoring, the ability to view photos and calendar activity, and a Keylogger for the targeted device. Cocospy Cocospy offers users more discreet surveillance and is best if you want to monitor WhatsApp messages. It also features call log tracking, browser history monitoring and the monitoring of individual and group messages on WhatsApp.

uMobix Catch your partner in real-time with uMobix. While intended as an app to monitor your child online, it can also help catch your cheating partner. The app features call log tracking with timestamps, monitoring of all sent, received, and deleted messages and geolocation tracking, among other features. No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake Recipe:

Ingredients Crust: – 2 1/4 cups vanilla wafer crumbs

– Stop cheating – 26g sugar – Pinch of salt

– 140g unsalted butter, melted Filling: – 1 pack strawberries, washed and hulled

– 2 1/2 tbsp cornstarch – Stop cheating – 2 tbsp cold water

– 2 1/4 tsp oz package unflavoured gelatin – 650g cream cheese, room temperature – Stop cheating

– 1/2 cup sugar – 300ml heavy whipping cream, cold* – 3/4 cup (86g) powdered sugar

Instructions: 1. In a medium bowl, combine the crust ingredients and mix well to combine while you stop cheating. 2. Press the mixture into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch springform pan. Set in the fridge to chill.