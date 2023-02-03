Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, February 3, 2023

Teachers can use new tool to detect whether text was made using AI

A new tool can detect whether text was made using AI, in what has been called a "win" for teachers struggling with cheating pupils. File picture: Wokandapix/Pixabay

Published 2h ago

A new tool can detect whether text was made using AI.

OpenAI, the start-up behind language model chatbot ChatGPT, has created the AI Text Classifier that will categorise text on a five-level ranking system to decide whether words have been produced by artificial intelligence, and has acknowledged that the new tool could have an “impact on the classroom” for pupils who cheat.

In a blogpost, Open AI said: “We’ve trained a classifier to distinguish between text written by a human and text written by AIs from a variety of providers. While it is impossible to reliably detect all AI-written text, we believe good classifiers can inform mitigations for false claims that AI-generated text was written by a human: for example, running automated misinformation campaigns, using AI tools for academic dishonesty, and positioning an AI chatbot as a human.

“We recognise that identifying AI-written text has been an important point of discussion among educators, and equally important is recognising the limits and impacts of AI generated text classifiers in the classroom. We have developed a preliminary resource on the use of ChatGPT for educators, which outlines some of the uses and associated limitations and considerations. While this resource is focused on educators, we expect our classifier and associated classifier tools to have an impact on journalists, mis/dis-information researchers, and other groups.”

The team was engaging with teachers across the US to understand what was going on in their classrooms and were determined to “broaden their outreach” as the conversations take place.

“We are engaging with educators in the US to learn what they are seeing in their classrooms and to discuss ChatGPT’s capabilities and limitations, and we will continue to broaden our outreach as we learn. These are important conversations to have as part of our mission is to deploy large language models safely, in direct contact with affected communities.”

BANG ShowBiz Tech

