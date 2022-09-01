Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, September 1, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Tech firm reveals plan to end baggage crisis

Baggage handlers stand next to luggage carts at John F Kennedy airport in the Queens borough of New York City. FILE PHOTO

Baggage handlers stand next to luggage carts at John F Kennedy airport in the Queens borough of New York City. FILE PHOTO

Published 3h ago

Share

A tech firm is aiming to end the luggage crisis with its innovative app.

AirPortr – A UK-based tech company has created an app that allows consumers to arrange for luggage to be taken door-to-door, rather than having to wait at the airport for their bags.

Story continues below Advertisement

The cutting-edge app is currently available for British Airways and Swiss International Air Lines flights between London and Geneva.

The service can be organised for as little as £40 (about R791), and customers don’t have to worry about their bags between their homes and their end destination.

However, the costs can increase the further the customer is from the airport.

Story continues below Advertisement

Elsewhere, SeeTrue – an Israeli tech firm – is also geared towards speeding up the check-in process.

The innovative software is said to work significantly faster than human security staff at airports, thereby hastening the check-in process for flyers.

Assaf Frenkel, the company’s chief executive, told the BBC: “SeeTrue uses artificial intelligence and computer vision algorithms to discover prohibited items in bags.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It connects to the existing X-ray and CT scanners, and detects in real-time, faster and more accurately than most human eyes, always on, and never getting tired or distracted.

“As a result, baggage is delivered on time to the planes and not left behind.”

The issue has been thrown into the spotlight this summer amid chaotic scenes at airports across Europe.

Story continues below Advertisement

Passengers have witnessed delays and cancellations, while there have also been baggage issues at airports, as the industry makes a slow recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and a significant turnover of staff.

BANG ShowBiz Tech

Related Topics:

TechnologyBudget TravelEco-travelGadgetsTech

Share

Recent stories by:

Bang Showbiz