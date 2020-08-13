Tech giants join forces to curb misinformation

Washington - With just a couple of weeks before American citizens head to the voting polls for the 2020 United States elections, renowned tech giants Facebook, Twitter, Google and Reddit come together as they plan how to curb false information during this month’s political conventions and election results on their platforms.

The tech companies met on Wednesday to discuss and look into various ways to scenario-plan for the last three months before Election Day in the United States

“We held the latest in a series of meetings with government partners today where we each provided updates on what we’re seeing on our respective platforms and what we expect to see in the coming months,” Google, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit said in a joint statement after the meeting, this is according to NBC News.

“Specifically, we discussed preparations for the upcoming conventions and scenario planning related to election results,” they said.

According to reports by NBC News the tech companies did not elaborate on what scenarios they discussed and whether they reached any decisions.