Tech giants that reinvented themselves to stay afloat during the world's 'new normal'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

In the past few months since the world embarked on the journey of “the new normal”, many businesses have stepped out of their comfort zone and developed new innovative ideas to keep the lights on as the world that has been hit by Covid-19 does not embrace the old way of doing things. It is usually said that innovation is the name of the game and as technology lends itself perfectly to any environment, making it possible to literally create anything, companies have been trying to outdo each other. Here are companies that have stepped up within the innovative tech space to secure their market in The New Normal. Microsoft and Fedex American multinational delivery services company Fedex, recently announced their collaboration with Microsoft to develop a new products and services under a multiyear technology and logistics partnership.

Microsoft and FedEx say their partnership will give businesses an unprecedented level of control and insight into the global movement of goods.

Apple

World-renowned tech giant Apple has yet again sealed a new business deal, which aims to enable businesses to more easily deploy iPhones and Macs to their workers.

The American tech company’s recent purchase of Fleetsmith was disclosed by Fleetsmith in a blog post. This is said to help broaden the horizons of products and services to enterprise clients.

Amazon

Amazon has looked at digital solutions to try and flatten the curve while also keeping their workers safe.

The e-commerce company has installed thermal cameras at its operations locations in New York, California and Washington, according to a statement published in CNN.

Clickatell

SA’s mobile communication company Clickatell has introduced an Automated FAQ Response solution.

This is a special quick-response solution for businesses to quickly and easily communicate with their customers amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The new Automated FAQ Response solution aims to aid many businesses that experience high call volumes during the crisis.

* Subscribe to IOL Tech's newsletter to receive the latest tech news and reviews in your inbox: https://www.iol.co.za/newsletters



IOL TECH