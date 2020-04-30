Tech jobs that will stand the test of time in a post-Covid-19 world

Johannesburg - As the economy continues to shrink due to the Covid-19 outbreak and many are businesses forced to find new measures in a short space of time to save jobs, the world of tech may still have careers in demand post-Covid-19.

According to CEO and founder of online coding bootcamp facilitators, Riaz Moola, the change in working procedures and norms has highlighted, in some instances, how unnecessary the need for physical interaction actually is.

“In the world post-Covid-19, we are likely to see job posts and career opportunities that differ from those offered previously. The onset of remote working, and the dramatic focus on digital and virtual offerings means that people skilled in supporting these areas will be in much greater demand,” he said, according to a Business Tech report.

As the world scrambles to shift to the digital world due to Covid-19, tech companies continue to hire feverishly, according to Financial Times.

Moola also said that now is the time to get a career in the world of all things technology.