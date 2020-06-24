Telkom joins forces with Hottnoise to connect SA's passions through technology

One of South Africa's leading telecommunications giants Telkom has partnered with Hottnoise in a bid to connect people to their passions through technology. Hottnoise is Africa’s groundbreaking invention and the first multi-social media platform to impact the entertainment industry. This free platform allows users to post images, stream and download music, listen to global radio stations as well as watch entertaining shows. The latest tech savvy invention is available to Telkom Plus; a user’s only subscription platform that offers daily video content, gaming, sports, music and more. Hottnoise was launched on the 10th of June 2020 on Telkom Plus, with over 100 verified celebrities. The platform has also partnered with CAPASSO to ensure that musicians are remunerated properly for the content they share. Users have the opportunity to use their popularity to see their earnings grow daily. Once verified, the users can claim revenue created by their content.

“History is being made by working with a brand that has been around for more than 100 years,” said Hottnoise spokesperson Nyiko Muchanga. “The entertainment industry is changing for better with Hottnoise. Get ready, embrace the change and make some noise.

According to Wanda Mkhize, Executive at Telkom the company is on a mission to reclaim homes and continue being the brand that connects people to their potential through technology.

“This partnership embeds our vision of providing quality innovative value-added services to our customers, giving them access to exclusive content. Live performances and social interactions all on one platform. It also further supports content creatives during this trying time to actively make income off their content communities,” said Mkhize.

“Our aim as Telkom is always to ensure that we leave no man behind and with the partnership with Hottnoise, we will ensure that we continue the mission to connect homes across South Africa,” adds Mkhize.

To access the Hottnoise platform, dial *180*4*6# or log onto http://optin.telkomsdp.co.za/service/104

IOL TECH