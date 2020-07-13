Telkom unveils online education support solution for learners

Telkom has announced an online education solution for learners through the Lightbulb Education platform that can be used seamlessly between school and home. Lightbulb Education aims to focus on the goals of learners and creates a path to achieve this goal through a personalised learning journey. Allan Mushabe, CEO and founder of Lightbulb Education, says that technology is transforming the way we learn exponentially and this partnership with Telkom ushers a new innovative approach to digital education and training. Most classrooms in South Africa have over 50 learners per class with one teacher having to give enough attention to each child. This is impossible in most cases resulting in some children being left behind. Currently learners, teachers, and parents are using a combination of platforms and material to continue learning at home and to catch-up on the curriculum.

Now, Lightbulb Education combines these learning experiences onto one platform. The platform focuses on mathematics and the sciences for Grade 10 to Grade 12 learners with the addition of Grades 7 - 9 on 1 August 2020.

"True to our brand promise of leaving no man behind, the service is offered for free to Telkom customers and we have also zero-rated data for all Telkom customers which means that all customers can access it for free both on mobile and fixed line products," said Wanda Mkhize, Executive for Content at Telkom.

Learners are able to cover specific topics by grade, test themselves, and participate in group tutoring sessions. The platform also empowers parents to keep track of their children's progress through personalised reports and notifications.

Teachers can use the platform to prepare lessons, create tests and assessments as well as and monitor class progress on learning material.

