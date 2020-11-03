Teraco is building Africa’s largest data centre
Johannesburg – Africa’s largest interconnection hub and vendor-neutral data centre provider, Teraco Data Environments (Pty) Ltd. has on Tuesday announced that it has started on the construction of a new hyperscale data centre with 38 megawatts (MW) of critical power load in Ekurhuleni.
The facility, known as JB4, is expected to be the largest data centre in Africa. It is scheduled for completion in Q1 2022 and the data centre is expected to be with 38 megawatts (MW) of critical power load.
Teraco CEO Jan Hnizdo said the company is set to achieve significant growth as demand for cloud services in Africa increases.
“South Africa is strategically located at the tip of the African continent and as a result, is positioned as a technology and data centre hub for sub-Saharan Africa. This is further underpinned by growing undersea and terrestrial fibre connectivity to the rest of Africa. The continued increase of cloud adoption in Africa is also being enabled by investments in critical infrastructure, including hyperscale data centre facilities such as JB4. This will enable global cloud clients to service not only the South African market but reach the rest of the sub-Saharan African region as well.”
“Teraco continues to invest significantly into the region’s ICT infrastructure and has built what is now Africa’s largest data centre platform. We take pride in our vendor-neutral offering, enabling open access to interconnection and world-class resilient data centre infrastructure for all our clients”.
The JB4 facility is Teraco’s seventh data centre development and is located in the heart of the Ekurhuleni Aerotropolis.
Hnizdo says this expansion is aimed at further supporting sub-Saharan enterprises with advancing their digital transformation strategies, as well as enabling global cloud providers to expand their footprints.
JB4 is the latest expansion toTeraco’s growing data centre platform and takes critical power load capacity at Teraco facilities to over 110MW, which includes the Isando Campus JB1/JB3 (39MW), Bredell JB2 (13MW), Rondebosch Cape Town CT1 (3MW), Brackenfell Cape Town CT2 (18MW) and Durban (1MW).
The new data centre development is being built in line with global hyperscale requirements as well as international compliance standards and will augment the existing portfolio of ISO9001, ISO27001, PCI-DSS and ISAE3402 certified data centre facilities.
IOL TECH