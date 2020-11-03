Teraco is building Africa’s largest data centre

Johannesburg – Africa’s largest interconnection hub and vendor-neutral data centre provider, Teraco Data Environments (Pty) Ltd. has on Tuesday announced that it has started on the construction of a new hyperscale data centre with 38 megawatts (MW) of critical power load in Ekurhuleni.

The facility, known as JB4, is expected to be the largest data centre in Africa. It is scheduled for completion in Q1 2022 and the data centre is expected to be with 38 megawatts (MW) of critical power load.

Teraco CEO Jan Hnizdo said the company is set to achieve significant growth as demand for cloud services in Africa increases.

“South Africa is strategically located at the tip of the African continent and as a result, is positioned as a technology and data centre hub for sub-Saharan Africa. This is further underpinned by growing undersea and terrestrial fibre connectivity to the rest of Africa. The continued increase of cloud adoption in Africa is also being enabled by investments in critical infrastructure, including hyperscale data centre facilities such as JB4. This will enable global cloud clients to service not only the South African market but reach the rest of the sub-Saharan African region as well.”

“Teraco continues to invest significantly into the region’s ICT infrastructure and has built what is now Africa’s largest data centre platform. We take pride in our vendor-neutral offering, enabling open access to interconnection and world-class resilient data centre infrastructure for all our clients”.