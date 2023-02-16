The real reason why you’re seeing way more Elon Musk tweets on your timeline

Have you been seeing more of Elon Musk’s tweets on your timeline though you don’t follow him? There might be a dramatic reason behind that. Elon Musk’s stay as ‘’Chief Twit’’ or Twitter’s CEO, has been riddled with scandals. The South African-born billionaire seemingly keeps putting out and sometimes, reportedly, starting fires.

In the latest reports by the “Platformer’’, Musk was supposedly upset that US president Joe Biden’s Super Bowl tweets were getting more attention than his. The news site said it was informed by those involved that at 2.36am after the Super Bowl, engineers received texts on Slack from Musk’s brother, James Musk informing them that there was a debugging issue that needed fixing. However, the urgent issue was Musk getting less engagement in his Super Bowl tweets according to the platform.

“We are debugging an issue with engagement across the platform … Any people who can make dashboards and write software, please can you help solve this problem. This is high urgency. If you are willing to help please thumbs up this post,’’ James Musk is reported as having written. As a consequence, when individuals throughout the world opened the app, they saw that Musk's Tweets had flooded their ranking timeline, with developers having devised a method to ensure that Musk would benefit from the promotion of his tweets, according to the ‘’Platformer.’’ This image of Musk, who is among the most powerful men in the world, reportedly acting like a petulant child to get his way, is not new. It was echoed by an individual who claimed to have worked for the Tesla CEO in a viral Tumblr post from last year.

This person claimed to have been working as an intern at SpaceX when they would hear in meetings how Musk was to be handled. “Back when I was at SpaceX, Elon was basically a child king. He was an important figurehead who provided the company with the money, power, and PR. “But he didn’t have the knowledge or (frankly) maturity to handle day-to-day decision-making and everyone knew that. He was surrounded by people whose job was, essentially, to manipulate him into making good decisions,” they wrote.

