Think with Google launches for Sub-Saharan Africa

Think with Google has launched its Sub-Saharan Africa website - thinkwithgoogle.com/ssa - in a bid to help marketers in Africa get the locally relevant insights they need. “Think with Google Sub-Saharan Africa walks alongside marketers and business leaders as they deal with the challenges of a rapidly changing marketplace. It provides data, a deeper understanding and perspectives specifically crafted for marketers and business people in the region,” said Asha Patel, Head of Google SMB Marketing for Sub-Saharan Africa. Think with Google features important insights and case studies from African organisations and marketers working with Google. For example, a case study showed how MultiChoice drove watch time on its YouTube channel up 238% by offering content free. Another study showed how Kenya’s KCB Bank drove a change in consumer behaviour - from online betting to saving money - using an ad campaign. Understanding how much presales behaviour happens online makes the online space in Sub-Saharan Africa is incredibly diverse and dynamic - but keeping track of it all can be a great challenge.

Think with Google aims to help marketers stay abreast of this rapidly changing environment and provides the data and insights they need to drive better decision-making, said Patel.

The website also aims to inspire marketers to think in different ways about the brands they represent, the ways in which they communicate with their consumers, and to help them come to grips with the latest digital marketing tools that are available.

Think with Google launched back in 2013 to give marketers insights into consumer and cultural trends based on Google’s huge bank of data.

Fast forward seven years and Think with Google is a resource hub for marketers across the globe, and houses a number of international sites with information targeted specifically for marketers in those areas, including Asia Pacific, Benelux, Middle East North Africa and now, Sub-Saharan Africa.

