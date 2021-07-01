This is why your internet is slower when the weather is bad

WINTER is here and your internet is probably slower than usual - or it is just me? Often, we associate bad weather with our internet connection, but there is very little evidence that weather directly affects wi-fi signals. There are, however, several ways in which heavy rains and wind can interrupt your signal.

High winds, snow and heavy rain can tear down power lines and damage broadcast towers, thus causing power outages. A power outage can limit the routes for internet traffic, and with higher-than-normal traffic along those routes, internet speed slows down. Extreme cold can also cause the ground to heave as it freezes. This can potentially damage cable lines. We also have to remember that when the wind is howling outside, we choose to stay at home under blankets with a cup of coffee. This is also when we take out our laptops and phones to stream movies. Chances are, everyone else is doing the same. So with everyone cocooning inside their homes, internet traffic spikes and the internet speed drops for everyone.

The distance between you and the router could be another issue. If your router is on the first floor or a few rooms away, you may find the signal is weaker. The floor will absorb some of the wi-fi signal, slowing your connection. Wireless devices and transmitters operating at 2.4 and 5GHz can interfere with some networks, as can using microwaves close to the router. To enhance your signal, you can invest in a wi-fi signal booster. Using a wi-fi signal booster can significantly improve your signal. You can also try moving closer to your router.