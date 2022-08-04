Tinder Metaverse dating plans on hold as business falters

The online dating giant, which funded in 2009 and operates the largest portfolio of dating apps, was originally in talks to have its leading brand Tinder venture into the Metaverse.

Following a disappointing set of earnings in the last quarter, Match Group have announced they will be scaling back after acquiring Hyperconnect last year, a company which specialises in video, AI and augmented reality.

In an earnings release, Bernard Kim, chief executive of Match Group, wrote: “Given uncertainty about the ultimate contours of the metaverse and what will or won’t work, as well as the more challenging operating environment, I’ve instructed the Hyperconnect team to iterate but not invest heavily in metaverse at this time.

“We’ll continue to evaluate this space carefully, and we will consider moving forward at the appropriate time when we have more clarity on the overall opportunity and feel we have a service that is well-positioned to succeed.”