Tinder tackles catfishing through video verification

Johannesburg - Singles looking for love can thank the internet and apps like Tinder for a second shot at finding a potential suitor. Despite this, these apps haven’t quite managed to take on the issue of catfishing until now.

In 2014, Merriam-Webster added “catfish” to its dictionary, defining it as a “person who sets up a false personal profile on a social networking site for fraudulent or deceptive purposes”. With the increased number of dating apps available, catfishing is on the rise, now more than ever, even spawning “Catfish: The TV Show” bent on exposing catfishes in the US. Despite this, on Wednesday, Tinder, the world’s most popular dating app, strengthened efforts against catfishing with new Photo Verification functionality, a process by which users will take a selfie video as a better way to prove who they are.

The app said that Photo Verified members would soon be able to ask their match to do the same before chatting, giving them more control over how they interact with others. Within Message Settings, Photo Verified users can choose to only receive messages from Photo Verified members. Rory Kozoll, senior vice-president of Product Integrity at Tinder, said that the app was continuing to prioritise methods to help make Tinder a safer place to meet someone new.

“Tinder daters consistently tell us that photo verification is one of their most valued safety features. The tool provides one more way to help members better assess the authenticity of their match. For our 18–25-year-old members, being Photo Verified gives them a 10% higher chance to match,” said Kozoll. “Tinder members value authenticity and genuine connection. Nearly 40% of all members have received their Photo Verified blue checkmark,” he said. “In early tests, more men have been likely to complete Photo Verification through the introduction of video selfies. Knowing this, Tinder will now prompt all new members to Photo Verify when they create a profile, putting this up-levelled process front and centre.”

Until now, Tinder users would upload or capture still images in a series of static poses, which are used to compare against other members’ profiles before swiping left or right, to indicate a like or dislike of a profile. “Video selfie takes Photo Verification to the next level. Now, if members want to get Photo Verified, they will have to complete a series of video prompts. While no photo verification process is perfect, this helps Tinder keep those blue checkmarks more real,” Tinder said in a statement. Tinder announced that video selfies in Photo Verification would be available globally from Wednesday, and the ability to select “Photo Verified Members” only in Message Settings will begin rolling out in the coming months.