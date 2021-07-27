Transnet website still down and chaos gets worse

It’s been days since Transnet was disrupted by what it has now confirmed as a cyberattack. The South African state ​​entity has now communicated that it is making progress with restoring hacked systems. However, the national operator's website is still down, giving an indication that even the simple part is hard to resolve for Transnet.

Communication to both staff and clients highlights the severity of the challenge faced by Transnet. According to recent media reports on Monday staff were requested to take leave until Thursday. Transnet has also given a further indication of the seriousness of the attack by issuing a force majeure at major container terminals in the country. The document sent to customers and dated on Monday said the force majeure would be implemented with immediate effect. It would impact container terminals in Durban, Ngqura, Port Elizabeth, and Cape Town due to “an act of cyberattack, security intrusion and sabotage” which has disrupted normal processes and “continues to persist”.