Troubleshooting tips to avoid pesky tech issues

Johannesburg - Working remotely has now become a norm for many people. Although many might have gotten the hang of working out of a traditional office environment, some might need to learn a few tech practices as these new arrangements would require many to become their own first line of IT support. This will help avoid tech glitches that can throw a spanner in the works for non-tech professionals who work from home and do not know how to manage their tech. With these troubleshooting tips one can easily avoid tech issues from happening. Log off after work With many hackers trolling residential neighborhoods looking for unsecured networks and open connections, one must always log off of all corporate apps and networks when they are done with work for the day as this will leave their devices secured. Don’t let family members use your work computer

One of the simplest ways to avoid troubleshooting in the first place is to never allow other family members to use your work computer. Some may just use it for their online shopping and this could leave cookies which may cause many issues.

Restart before a video conference

This will help you speed up the performance of your computer, your machine can run a lot faster without all those temporary files piled onto your PC’s memory. However restarting your computer doesn’t solve your connectivity issues, you may have to reboot your router or require further servicing.

Backup your files

Data backup software can help you protect and restore your data when something goes wrong. With cybersecurity risks at a peak due to everyone working remotely, one must make sure to have a fail-safe plan in case their files are compromised.

