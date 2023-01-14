Twitter accused of ‘unlawful treatment of employees’

Twitter has been accused of “unlawful, unfair and completely unacceptable” treatment of its employees. In a legal letter seen by BBC News, Twitter has been accused by 43 employees of failing to meet its legal requirements.

In particular, the micro-blogging platform – which was acquired by Elon Musk for $44 billion in 2022 – is facing claims that it failed to properly consult over job losses in the UK. The letter – written by solicitors Winckworth Sherwood – calls the redundancy process a “sham”. Twitter – which is also facing legal challenges from employees in the US – was required to introduce a consultation period of 45 days if 100 or more jobs are axed.

But according to the legal letter, the consultation period was only entered into retrospectively. Meanwhile, Twitter recently announced that it’s set to relax its ban on political advertising. The ban has been in place for the last three years, but the micro-blogging platform recently announced its intention to scrap the policy.

The company tweeted: “We’re relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US.” The ban was first introduced amid widespread criticism of Twitter and its potential influence. But the company has now performed a U-turn, with Twitter’s new ownership seeking new revenue streams. BANG ShowBiz Tech